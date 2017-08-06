It’s friendship day!

The occasion holds a different significance for each one of us.

To mark friendship day, Tellychakkar.com caught up with the beautiful actress Amrita Chattopadhyay to know her take on the occasion, her best friends from the industry, her plans for this year and more. Read on-

Talking about her best friendship day memory, the Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa (Hindi) and Bhengchi (Bengali) fame actress shared, “In school days, we would tie friendship bands, and count who got how many! But the best part was custom made bands with names written! Those little things were so sweet!”

When asked if friendship day still holds a meaning in her life, she said, “Not really! But yet it reminds, how, those friends who are still holding strong have gone through so many tests of friendship and passed out with flying colours!”

For some, flaunting their best friends on social networking sites has become an important part of life. We asked Amrita that in this age of Facebook and Twitter, if the term ‘best-friend’ has become fashionable? Replied the actress, “Umm… Ya, maybe to some extent!”

When asked who her best friends are from the industry, she revealed the names, “Subhojit Bakshi and Parthiv Banerjee.”

For the uninitiated, both Subhojit and Parthiv are actors. They do theatres and serials.

Lastly, we asked her about her friendship day plans for this year. She shared, “No plans yet! But since you have instigated the idea, I might catch up with old friends! Got another bahana! Cheers!”

Have lots of fun, pretty lady!