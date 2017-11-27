Hot Downloads

Shreyosree Roy roped in for Zee Bangla's next, Vanumotir Khel

27 Nov 2017 09:52 AM

Time to gear up for some magic! Zee Bangla is launching a new serial titled, Vanumotir Khel.

The promo is out and we hear that 'magic' will play an integral role in this upcoming show.

Shreyosree Roy, who previously essayed the role of an athlete in Run Rony Run on Aakash Aath, has been roped in to play the female lead wherein her character name would be Vanumoti. The show will launch under the banner of Subrata Roy Production and Sayan Dasgupta will wear the hat of the director.

When TellyChakkar buzzed Shreyosree, she spoke about the show and her character. 

Shreyosree said, "It's a magic-based show and I am playing the role of Vanumoti. She is a student of class 12. She wants to be a magician just like her father to find out who killed her him."

Rubel Das will be seen opposite Shreyosree in Vanumotir Khel. He is playing the character of Meghraj.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.

