Casting needs to be more professional: Rohit Sagar

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



We got in touch with actor Rohit Sagar, who has been seen in Ek Muthhi Aasmaan and Naagin. Rohit feels that casting needs to be more professional.



'When I made my debut as an actor in the entertainment industry, casting was not all that difficult, as competition was not as much as compared to date. Producers used to take a call about casting and not depend on the channel's nod, unlike today. Although it is good for new talent, I feel it still needs to be more professional,' he said in a statement.



Rohit is married to popular actress Shalini Kapoor, who is now seen in television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.



The talented actor wants to explore the digital medium. He shared, 'I want to do diverse roles and stronger characters. Web is another medium I would like to explore.'



Good luck, Rohit!