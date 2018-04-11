Comedy Circus to replace Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV?

Mumbai: It may be sad but it’s true that the name Kapil Sharma has become synonymous to controversy.

While we all know all what transpired between the ace comedian and Colors which led to the ultimate closure of Comedy Nights with Kapil, last year, the man was embroiled in a disagreement of sorts which led to a major showdown between comedian Sunil Grover and him.

The result – Sony TV pulled the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show.

After almost six months, fate gave yet another opportunity to Kapil (something which is rare to witness in this industry) in the form of Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The promos rang in full fledged with an attempt to show all those people who thought ill about him that he is very much here to stay.

The show had just launched and was even in the top 10 list of the TRP charts. However, things have gone eerie as Sony TV has yet again decided to pulled the show off-air.

The reason of closure is said to be Kapil’s poor health and continuous cancellation of shoots. Also, his infamous verbal dispute with a journalist over a phone call that got leaked is an additional reason.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Sony TV will in most probability bring Comedy Circus back with a new season and it is touted to replace Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

The project will be helmed by Vipul D Shah under his banner Optimystix Entertainment.

Developments of the project are yet on the initial stage. We contacted Producer Vipul D Shah but he remained unavailable to comment.

TellyChakkar will keep all its readers updated with the latest developments.