Beyond Dream's newly launched daily Ishq Mein Marjawan that airs on Colors, is already winning hearts with its interesting twists in the tale.

In the recent episode of the daily, the viewers have seen how Aarohi (Alisha Panwar) received Deep's (Arjun Bijlani) marriage proposal which turns out to be a shocker for her.

We hear that the Arohi family will finally accept the proposal and the audience will get to witness some celebrations in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, Deep and Arohi will finally get engaged to each other. There will be much dance and romance between the couple and the viewers will get a taste the big fat Indian pre-wedding rituals.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

