Home > Tv > features
Features

10 interesting facts about Jhumur actress Aindrila Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2018 10:05 AM

Kolkata: Aindrila Sharma has always wanted to be an actress and her wish turned into reality when she bagged the opportunity of portraying the character of grown up Jhumur in Colors Bangla’s Jhumur. In a short span of time, she managed to mesmerize the audience by her performance. She is currently preparing for a Star Jalsha show.

If you wish to know more about her, this article is a must-read for you as we bring some interesting facts about the actress. Read on-

Aindrila hails from Behrampur (Murshidabad).

She did her schooling from Mahrani Kashishari Girls High School and is currently pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science.

During her school days, she used to love geography and hate history. She told us, “I used to hate History because we had a ‘khadoos’ teacher.”

She has won several beauty pageants.

As a child, she dreamt of becoming a great actress and now her aim is to become a great actress. And guess who inspired her to become an actress? Well, it’s none other than the yesteryear actress Suchitra Sen.

Saptapadi and 3 Idiots are her all time favourite movies.

Having a celebrity crush is a common thing and Aindrila is no different. Well, the celeb on whom she has a crush is none other than the stylish and the handsome actor of T-town, Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Good cars are her weakness.

She revealed to us that she has a bad habit and she wants to get rid of it. She said, “I am a late riser. I want to change this habit.”  

Her hobbies include dancing, listening to songs and watching movies.  

Tags > Aindrila Sharma, Colors Bangla, Jhumur, Mahrani Kashishari Girls High School, B.Tech, Computer Science, khadoos, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Suchitra Sen,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Goa Sharks practice hard for MTV BCL

Goa Sharks practice hard for MTV BCL
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Feb 2018 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm the captain
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch...

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch the Sky'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days