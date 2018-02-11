10 interesting facts about Jhumur actress Aindrila Sharma

Kolkata: Aindrila Sharma has always wanted to be an actress and her wish turned into reality when she bagged the opportunity of portraying the character of grown up Jhumur in Colors Bangla’s Jhumur. In a short span of time, she managed to mesmerize the audience by her performance. She is currently preparing for a Star Jalsha show.

If you wish to know more about her, this article is a must-read for you as we bring some interesting facts about the actress. Read on-

Aindrila hails from Behrampur (Murshidabad).

She did her schooling from Mahrani Kashishari Girls High School and is currently pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science.

During her school days, she used to love geography and hate history. She told us, “I used to hate History because we had a ‘khadoos’ teacher.”

She has won several beauty pageants.

As a child, she dreamt of becoming a great actress and now her aim is to become a great actress. And guess who inspired her to become an actress? Well, it’s none other than the yesteryear actress Suchitra Sen.

Saptapadi and 3 Idiots are her all time favourite movies.

Having a celebrity crush is a common thing and Aindrila is no different. Well, the celeb on whom she has a crush is none other than the stylish and the handsome actor of T-town, Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Good cars are her weakness.

She revealed to us that she has a bad habit and she wants to get rid of it. She said, “I am a late riser. I want to change this habit.”

Her hobbies include dancing, listening to songs and watching movies.