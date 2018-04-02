10 lesser known facts about Paras Kalnawat

Mumbai: The fans, admirers and audience have always loved to know and remain updated about their favourite television celeb. It’s interesting to know about the insights and out of the box facts about your most loved actors. Though not always what is written about a celebrity is true but we at TellyChakkar have always made it a point to share true and unbiased news with our audience.

And so, here we are to share 10 unknown facts about one of your favourite actors, Paras Kalnawat. He is definitely one of those actors about whom the fans are curious to know more. After all, the chocolate boy has made a grand entry in the hearts of his fans!

In an exclusive interview with us, Paras, who was last seen in Star Plus’s Meri Durga opposite Srishti Jain, has shared 10 lesser known facts about himself.

Folks, hold your horses as Paras shares the following facts --

I am a Brahman boy. I was born in Bhandara, a small district near Nagpur.

I have a phobia of water and height.

I was a shy boy while in school; I never spoke with girls even with my classmates until I was in 10th standard.

I prefer to stay alone and apart from my three close friends I don’t have many friends.

When not shooting, I like to roam on the sets as I don’t like staying alone in my vanity room.

I don’t like to smoke or drink; I am a Fanta person.

I am not much of a party person; I prefer staying home over partying.

I groove to the beats of Western, Contemporary, Salsa and Bollywood music as I have learnt these from Terence Lewis Dance Academy.

I love chocolate cakes.

Being the youngest kid in the family, I am the most pampered one.

I am a big time paneer and chocolate cake lover.

Don’t you think Paras Kalnawat is making our hearts go gaga over him once again by revealing his charming and adorable personality?