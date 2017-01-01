2016: The year that was for TV celebs

The year has come to an end. 366 days are over, isn’t it?

The year was quite an interesting one in the entertainment industry, with some shows winning it big, others tasting dust. Someone found utmost fame, while others failed in the game.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, TV actors got talking about the year gone by.

Have a look...

Shravan Reddy:

As an actor, the most important part was that I was super-busy this year. I started working for Krishnadasi from the first week of January and was completely tied up till September. Krishnadasi not just made the year interesting, but also showered me with the love of fans from all quarters. While 2016 was quite a memorable one, deaths of people I know shook me up. Now, I am looking forward to a better and happier New Year.

Rajshri Rani:

I think in the last few years, 2016 has been the best one. I lived the year with full zest, enjoyed work and made some everlasting relationships. Though the year swiftly passed through working, seeing it do so well brings only joy. I also managed to experience the ICU this year when I was admitted for increased heart pulse. While my friends were worried, I was having fun. I am someone who likes to wait to see what the future holds for me, so I am really excited to start the year and hopefully it will be a rocking one.

Pearl V Puri:

Work-wise, it was a fantastic year as I got back to back shows. Health- wise, however, I suffered a bit and the downfall of the constant work was that I couldn’t spend time with my family. But the love and appreciation I received this year has made me more humble. I really hope God is kind in the coming year too.

Samiksha Jaiswal:

The year was really lucky for me as I bagged the lead role in Mehek. The show is doing well and I’ve been receiving great appreciation from every quarter. I would work harder and perform with integrity, honesty and discipline to take my career to new heights and give my best to my fans.

Shaleen Malhotra:

It was a pathetic year for me. I made some really wrong decisions on the work front. I really hope I learn from them and have a brighter and better year ahead. The end of 2016 though was a wonderful one, as I really enjoyed the wedding ceremonies of my friends. Let’s see what 2017 has in store for me.

Meera Deosthale:

Udann came into my life in 2016, thus it was one of the most memorable ones for me. Professionally, I scaled great heights and personally too, I grew as a person. The journey and growth of 2016 has shaped me become who I am today. Also, I made some really amazing friends on the show and I know I will have them for all life. My parents are proud of me and I hope I can continue the streak next year too.

Mohsin Khan:



2016 was a great learning experience for me. I will not just take memories but also teachings from the year. I feel I have matured not just as an actor but as a person. I thank my lord for everything he has bestowed upon me and ask forgiveness for all my sins. Inshallah, I will welcome 2017 with open arms and hopefully will have a more rocking year.

