5 myths broken about Ishqbaaaz actress Nehalaxmi

Pretty and petite Nehalaxmi Iyer is currently capturing hearts of millions with her portrayal as Saumya in Star Plus’ popular drama Ishqbaaaz.

Just like her on-screen appearance, Neha is a beautiful soul and a wonderful human being.

The gorgeous lady revealed the five most intriguing myths about her, which are totally untrue (of course!).

Fat people can’t dance well

People have this myth that fat people can’t dance well. I have always been on the healthier side but I dance very well since my childhood days.

Bubbly and girly

People think that I am very girly and bubbly which is not true. I am a tomboy by nature.

I can play only positive roles

I want to break this myth that I can play only cheerful characters. I want to explore as an actor and want to do out of the box roles on TV.

I am a big foodie

I have a very small appetite and I eat very less.

I have many friends in the industry

I have very selective friends in the industry who are very close to me. It’s not that I take time to open up but I am choosy when it comes to friendship.

