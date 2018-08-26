5 new originals to binge watch this monsoon!

An increasing number of youngsters are hooked on to homegrown desi web series that have captivated them with gripping, relatable and contemporary stories. Don’t miss these Indian web series to beat the blues during the rains.

1. Ready 2 Mingle

‘Ready 2 Mingle’ is a series about ‘everyday relationships’ of millennials and the constant search to find their true love. The focus of ‘Ready 2 Mingle’ are the modern-day love gurus, Myra and Nirav, who through their exceptional talent of hosting the perfect singles parties, unite those in search of true love. But soon, enough, they start to lose grip on love in their own lives. The show deals with issues that each one of us face in our lives at some point but there is ample amount of fun and frolic that keeps it engaging and breezy. This is the second original series from The Zoom Studios after the successful stint with The Reunion.

2. Little Things 2

After a successful season 1, Little Things by Dice Media will soon premier its Season 2, starring everyone’s on-screen favourite couple, Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal. Little Things 2 is a story of a modern couple, Kavya and Dhruv and all those little things that can make or break a relationship. It is one of the most anticipated series of 2018 and we cannot wait to watch what Little Things 2 has in store for the viewers.

3. Home

The upcoming series 'Home', dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for their home that is stuck in the corrupt hands of the builders. Habib Faisal is the first director to present a story of a middle-class family inspired from real incidents as a web series. ‘Home’, which features Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahani is sure to resonate with every Indian who dreams to have their own shelter. It is loosely based on true events about a housing society where families lose their homes due to builders cheating them. 'Home' will stream on the ALTBalaji app this month.

4. Yeh Meri Family

If you have grown up in the 90s you will totally relate with Yeh Meri Family as it will take you down memory lane. This slice-of-life web series is revolves around a disgruntled teenage boy from an average middle class family. Set in the summer of 1998, it is a story about conflicting emotions towards family members from the eyes of twelve-year-old. This compelling and emotional show will definitely take you to your pre-teen days and make you realise the importance of bonding with siblings.

5. Ghoul

After the success of Netflix originals Lust Stories and Sacred Games, Radhika Apte is seen in yet another web series, Ghoul. Based on Arabic Folklore, Ghuol’s plot is set at a covert detention at which military officials questions and torture suspected terrorists. With Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul as the leads, the horror web series is sure to send chills down your spine.