5 qualities Anas Rashid wants in his ideal girl

Tinsel town’s one of the most eligible bachelors Anas Rashid has surely set an example of an ideal husband with his stint as Suraj Rathi on Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The popular actor is also looking out for his ideal girl and in a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he shares five qualities that his ideal girl should have. Read on to know what they are –

She should look beautiful when in anger. She should always be smiling and cheerful. She should be someone jise dekhkar gussa nahi sirf pyaar aaye.

She should be a very good cook as I myself know cooking well and yes, I will be helping her out in the kitchen.

She should collect all my bills and pay on time because I am very lazy with these things. So, she must keep reminding me about paying all my bills.

She should respect my sleeping disorders as sometimes I sleep late and wake up late.

She should be an Indian girl with Indian mentality.

Girls, are you listening? (wink)