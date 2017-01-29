5 Reasons to watch Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

Shashi Sumeet Productions is now all set to roll out its next on Colors, which, owing to its concept and star cast, has already become the talk of the town. The upcoming daily, which is titled as Dil Se Dil Tak, is certainly making the audience quite curious towards it for many reasons.

Here we list down five reasons why you should watch Dil Se Dil Tak. Read on –

The concept –

The concept of the series is something for which the viewers are quite curious about. A lot has been said about the story that it is based on the popular movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke but the maker and the cast have denied it. The story is all about Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) who are deeply and madly in love with each other and how a third person Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) enters their lives and then a lot gets changed.

Romantic love story –

The promos of the show itself speak a lot about the romantic sequences. If you have been waiting to see a nice romantic series on the tube then this is it. The show is surely going to have one of the much loved romantic tales.

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s chemistry –

Siddharth and Rashami are good friends off-screen and we sure that their chemistry is something that the viewers are looking forward to. The onscreen couple is already winning good feedback for their chemistry through the promos.

Teni’s character –

She is full of life and quite bold. She will surely add a lot of fun element on the show apart from the twists that she will bring forth in the track. Her character is quite different from what Jasmin has essayed in her previous show. It would be interesting to watch Jasmin in such a different role.

High voltage family drama – A lot of high voltage family drama to be witnessed in the upcoming show. Be it Parth and Shorvori’s inter-cast marriage or Teni’s entry in their lives, a lot of high voltage family drama is expected that will surely keep the viewers hooked to the series.

What’s your reason to wait for the show? Do share with us.