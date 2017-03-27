5 reasons to watch &TV’s Kuldeepak

In the rage of new fiction dailies launching across channels, &TV is all set to launch another exciting tale to entertain its viewers.



Its newest offering Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions) is a story of a strong mother who will struggle to bring her son to a righteous path. The upcoming project will have Vansh Maheshwari as the lead child actor while Keerti Nagpure and Shardul Pandit will be seen as his parents. The story to unfold the screens tonight and here we list down few reasons to watch it. Read on –



Unique concept:

The concept of the serial itself is appealing. The story depicts the journey of a mother who is on a path to inculcate the good in her son, who is born with evil powers. The promos of the show look promising and such a concept hasn’t been explored before.



Gripping storyline and wave of emotions:

The story of the forthcoming daily is certainly going to have a mixed bag of emotions. We will get to see a wave of emotions of a family who deal with a newborn with evil powers. The story which will have an added blend of supernatural drama will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It would be interesting to watch how the story unfolds.



Mother-son’s bonding:

Mother-son’s special bonding will raise the sweetness quotient of the series. It would be nice to see how Keerti Nagpure and Vansh Maheshwari will bond with each other as mother and son on-screen. A mother’s love towards her son will allow the viewers to have an emotional connect with the story.



Chemistry of Keerti and Shardul (Pandit):

Keerti and Shardul who will be seen as parents of the little one, is a fresh pairing that the viewers are looking forward to. Shardul, who is coming back to a fiction serial after a gap of six years, mentioned in his interview that he hasn’t played a romantic hero before and Keerti is teaching him to do romantic scenes. We are curious to see how their chemistry comes out on-screen.



Cuteness quotient:

Little wonder Vansh Maheshwari has been roped in to play the lead child in the upcoming daily. We are expecting to see some cute moments of the child that will surely uplift the mood of the viewers who are hooked to the series.



What are your reasons to watch Kuldeepak? Do let us know in the comments below.