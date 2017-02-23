Hot Downloads

Features

5 reasons why every girl can relate to Mehek

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2017 07:21 PM

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) comes across as a breath of fresh air on TV from regular saas-bahu sagas.

The show depicts the story of a girl named Mehek, played aptly by Samiksha Jaiswal. She is an ambitious sou, who loves to cook and takes care of her family.

Mehek’s charming smile, sweet nature and simplicity makes her unique from other TV bahus.

Tellychakkar presents you five reasons why every girl can relate to Mehek. Read on!!!

Independent

Mehek has always believed in being independent. In spite of being married Mehek is seen managing her own expenses.

Family oriented

Mehek loves her family and treats them with yummy food. She considers them as their friends and shares all her secrets with them.

Believes in love

Mehek’s love of the life is Shaurya. She found her prince charming in hot hunk Shaurya. Both of them make a great couple and their cute nok-jhoks is surely to look forward.

Supports women empowerment

The current track revolves around a girl named Sonal who has been victim of domestic violence and Mehek has stood by her and fighting against it to serve her justice.

Queen of kitchen  

Though not every girl likes to cook but Mehek is the queen of kitchen and she can win anyone’s heart with her extraordinary cooking skill.

Aren't you and me also like Mehek? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

Tags > Zee TV, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Parin Multimedia, TV bahus, Samiksha Jaiswal, Kunal Vohra,

