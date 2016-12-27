5 reasons why MasterChef India kept us hooked

Haven’t we all grown up watching Sanjeev Kapoor stirring up delicacies as we snuggled up close to our mom, who would write the entire cooking procedure hurriedly on her frayed notebook?

Well, some dishes were cooked while others remained part of culinary dreams, but the entire experience did lend confidence and novelty to an otherwise mundane life of a housewife.

Time has stretched and spread since then and cookery professional pursuits have found dignity today. Being a chef is no longer flippant and prodigal.

And one such endeavour which has helped carve positive impact is MasterChef India, the cooking reality show. The latest season was won by

20 year-old Kirti Bhoutika. The Star Plus reality series not only won hearts but also was one of the most watched shows on TV.

The entire season kept us hooked and we tell you why....

Gastronomic delight

The show tugs at your heart and taste buds. The yummy dishes with eye catching presentation are always a treat to watch. The term ‘soul food’ comes alive with MasterChef as one gets an inner peace by getting to experience the ‘making’ of the winning dishes.

Culinary coaching

Not just visually, but MasterChef India opens up the gate to world cuisine. And you can’t help but Google up few dishes that you witness the home chefs cook. Sometimes, when you are lucky, you do manage to churn out a lip smacking recipe.

Emotions

Stories of contestants trying their level best to make a career in cooking against all odds are bound to give you goosebumps. And then there are professionals who decide to try their luck and make their passion, their dreams their target. The emotions run high and tend to stay with you for long.

Real stories

From a young girl baking cakes all night juggling between her studies to a CEO of a company wanting to live his passion of cooking, the stories are real and relatable. In every season we also see housewives who have been cooking for their family wanting to make it big as chefs with their cooking skills. Need any further reasons to watch it?

Judges

Finally, the joy of watching the supremely talented judges is a treat. From being drop dead good looking to having a magnificent aura, Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapoor and Zorawar Singh left us impressed. Their knowledge about food and their strict yet humble attitude makes us their fan!

