5 reasons why Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao is a MUST WATCH

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Peshwa Bajirao (Sphereorigins) is all set to hit TV screens tonight. The magnanimous promos and grand launch have already excited us to watch the show. The journey of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao will deliver high-octane drama, something which is evident from the initial glimpses.

Here we list down five reasons why it is a must watch and you should definitely tune into it.

Power-packed performances

Bajirao was 12, when he fought his first battle and soon became a leader and an extraordinary warrior, an integral part of Maratha history. This serial also boasts of an action-packed plot and lot of drama.

Break from saas-bahu drama

The usual saas-bahu sagas have made us lose our marbles. Adding to them are the supernatural fantasies and Naagins of the world. But this biopic on the Maratha warrior will keep you glued to your TV screens. It's one of the reasons why we absolutely think viewers will dig this show because it is something different.

Untold story of Bajirao

The show will showcase the glorious life of undefeated warrior Peshwa Bajirao, his principles in life, passion and ideologies. He was nurtured and raised with values and principles by his mother Radhabai and astute strategies of war with a fearless approach to life were ingrained into him by his father Balaji Vishwanath. The makers will reveal some untold history behind his journey from a normal kid Baji to a Peshwa and that will keep you captivated. If you like history, you will surely love the show.

Bunch of talented actors

Peshwa Bajirao have galaxy of talented actors. The cast is a perfect mix of seasoned actors Pallavi Joshi, Manish Wadhwa, Raza Murad, Rahul Singh, Sanjay Batra, Yuri Suri and a new bunch of budding talents Rudra Soni, Dipali Borkar, Vishal Jethwa and Siddharth Nigam. With such a powerhouse of talent under one roof, there’s no way we would miss this drama.

Sony TV is the master

Sony TV has given audience variety of shows and has always been up-to-the-mark. They have launched historical dramas and portrayed amazing stories of Maharana Pratap and Suryaputra Karn. With Peshwa Bajirao we are sure it will shine colourfully again and be a star for the channel.

