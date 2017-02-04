Hot Downloads

Features

5 reasons why we are excited for Colors’ Rising Star

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2017 12:39 PM

In the rage of reality shows, Colors is now all set to bring forth a new singing reality show titled Rising Star, to entertain the audience.

Before you guys assume this reality show has the usual concept, let us tell you that it is not! Rising Star is going to bring a revolution in the genre of reality TV.

Here we list down why Rising Star is going to be a MUST WATCH for every TV lover –

Real time show format – 

It’s a unique concept that is being explored by the GEC in India. The show will go on-air LIVE every weekends and this format in itself makes us excited about the show.  

Live voting – 

The power to judge the contestants majorly lies in the hands of the people of India. It would be fun for the audience to vote for their favourite contestants LIVE using the Colors TV app. You don’t have to wait for a week or for the next episode to know the voting results of your favourite contestants. You will also get to see your picture on TV as soon as you will cast your vote. This will also prove the authenticity of the audience poll format in this reality show. Quite exciting!!! Isn’t it?

Fresh Talents – 

The show also claims to have found some of the best singing talents across the cities of India. We are sure that they are going to be full entertainment package with their singing talents and magical voice. Are you guys ready to have a perfect entertaining weekend?

The trio Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh – 

The masters of music have gathered together to bring out the best in the contestants of this show. We are sure that the contestants will get to enhance their skills with their motivation and guidance and they will surely add some fun elements with their conversations too.

The hosts – 

The show is going to have Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal as hosts. Both of them are super fun to have around and their masti with the judges is what we are waiting for. Raghav’s slow motion dance moves during his anchoring along with his sense of humor and Chang’s rapport with him and especially with (ex-girlfriend) Monali is something that we are looking forward to.

What are your reasons to be excited for the show? Do let us know in the comments below.

