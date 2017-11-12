Sony TV’s recently launched romantic thriller series Haasil is winning audience’s hearts with its interesting plot full of twists and turns.

The female protagonist of the show Aanchal Srivastava, effortlessly portrayed by TV beauty Nikita Dutta, is quite an inspirational character and she is quite relatable to many of the girls of the modern time.

Here we list down a few qualities of Aanchal for you to check if you can relate yourself to her –

Fearless – This has to be Aanchal's key quality. She is a fearless soul. No matter how much she is threatened by the Raichands, she has always taken a stand for what is right. She is focused towards her goal and no matter what kind of obstacles she will get to face in between, she will eventually reach towards what she wants to achieve.

Confident – Being fearless makes her a confident personality too. She is confident enough in every walk of life.

Family girl – Her family means everything to Aanchal. The love and jovial relation that she shares with her mother and brother, makes her quite a relatable character.

Independent – Aanchal is an independent girl and she is the bread earner of the family. She is a lawyer by profession and holds a good quality to solve all the problems coming her way on her own.

Fighter against injustice – Injustice is something that Aanchal can’t tolerate. She can cross any extent to fight for justice. Like, we have seen how the lady has taken a stand for the victim and challenged the Raichands who are quite powerful.

So, how many qualities of Aanchal do you acquire? Do let us know in the comments below.