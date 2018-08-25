5 reasons why you must watch Arjun Bijlani hosting ‘Dance Deewane’

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe that actor Arjun Bijlani is hosting a show for the first time! The actor, who is anchoring ‘Dance Deewane’ has been doing a great job and here’s why we love him!



1. Amazing hosting style: It is safe to say that Arjun is very candid when it comes to hosting and who doesn’t love a natural host. It is almost like he was born to anchor shows! It’s great to watch someone who isn’t all work and no play! Arjun’s tiny tit-bits here and there are to die for!



2. Looks incredible: We are sure this point gets a thumbs up from fashion critics out there! Dressed in smart formals, the actor looks perfect for the job. We can’t help up notice his sharp suits and well-made hair. This one’s a clear winner!

3. Adapts well: Be it dancing with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy or playing Shah Rukh Khan from Mohabbatein, no one does it better than Arjun! He is spontaneous and doesn’t go overboard at all. It’s quite a pleasure to watch him. Don’t you agree?



4. Interaction with the judges: The show has incredible judges such as Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia and it’s amazing to see Arjun’s chemistry with all three! In fact, he even spoke about how the judges are regularly supporting him, in one of his interviews. He even danced with Madhuri in one of the episodes, did you happen to check that out?

5. We see the real Arjun: Yes, here is your chance to witness the real Arjun Bijlani. The actor says that he is using this platform to show his fans how he really is. Well! All we can say is that we are loving the real Arjun!



What are you waiting for? It’s time to tune into Dance Deewane!