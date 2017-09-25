The second installment of the popular drama Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been brought back by the channel on popular demand. The craze for the show was such that the makers had to bring the daily which will be airing from today, 25 September for a short span of six weeks.

TellyChakkar had earlier reported about the sequel and now with just few hours left for the premier of the series, we can’t really contain our excitement.

Here are the five reasons why we think you should not miss the Beyond Dreams venture.

1.Chemistry

Well, accept that if you have watched the show even for once and you haven’t loved the chemistry of Shaheer and Erica then, you are lying! The duo has been loved for the nuisances and the magic they spill on the screen. Years down the line, Shaheer and Erica would surely be an iconic fictional couple on Indian TV. So even if you haven’t watched the first part, you need to at least give the show a chance for its leading pair.

2.Subtle Storyline

So done we are with all the naagins and the scheming saas-bahu sagas and any kind of supernatural or irrational plot on the Hindi GECs. Currently, the content curators in the country are in a quagmire, as they are trying to figure out what will the audience. Beyond Dreams' head honcho Yash Patnaik has hit the bull's eyes with this show. He found a perfect amalgamation of subtle nuances and a powerful storyline that has managed to strike the right chords. The finite series will be like a breath of fresh air, amidst high drama shows. If you are a fan of good content and subtle narration, watch it.

3.Kii and Kaa angle

Though the first part of the show was very popular, seems like the makers are not planning to cash in on its success. Instead, they have intrigued the viewers with an interesting angle. Now, what could be figured out from the promos is that the series will have the Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer movie Kii and Kaa’s theme in it. That means some social message is surely underway.

4.Those cute chubby cheeked toddlers!

We know this cannot be a legitimate reason to watch the show. However, did you have a look at them? Man! If it was legal to bite a child’s cheeks we all would have been guilty as charged. These toddlers will be playing an important role in the show and will be super fun to watch them on-screens. We already adore them, courtesy the cast’s social media posts. It won’t be surprising if the viewers go awwww more than once while watching the show.

5.Crisp plot

With the series just running for 30 episodes, it will be a one of a kind experience for the Indian viewers. Therefore, KRPKAB won’t be dragging its plot and will be crisp.

That’s what TellyChakkar thinks of the upcoming show on Sony TV. Now let’s wait and watch how the sequel will look like when it premieres tonight.