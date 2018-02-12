5 Reasons why you should tune in to Discovery Jeet

There is a lot of buzz regarding new shows launching with exciting story lines that are bound to keep the audience rooted to their seats. Channel Discovery Jeet, which is going on air today, 12 February, 2018 will be portraying a plethora of varied emotions depicted in the best possible ways.

TellyChakkar brings to you top five reasons why you should tune in to Discovery Jeet. Read on-

Fresh Content

Taking about content, the channel has come up with some really exciting and inspiring stories to share with its viewers. The makers have chosen different stories belonging to different genres and brought them all together under one roof, named Discovery Jeet.

Comeback of actors

To make the audience remain glued to their TV screen, an eye grabbing script is not enough but a cast with commendable acting skills is also crucial and we must say the shows of the channel have some really good actors. Actors like Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Mohit Raina will be seen making their comeback with a bang.

Finite series

Another reason you would want to stay rooted to your TV screen is that the channel will not feature Saas Bahu series. The makers have pre decided the number of episodes. So, the audience won’t feel bored with the ever stretching story line and thus would enjoy the finite series to the core.

Family drama

Indian audience mostly connects with a story line that portrays a complete package. A package that portrays a mixture of different story lines that are connected with one main hook ‘a root grabbing family drama.’ Discovery Jeet will be showing varied family dramas that are bound to keep one gawking to the show.

Value of production

The channel has kept in mind the value of production as their main priority. The focus of the makers has been the cost of production and portraying the story or the event in the least possible budget.

Don’t forget to tune in to your TV set today as Discoverty Jeet is coming to your home with a Pandora box of different emotions and eye catchy scripts.