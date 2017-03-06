5 reasons why your love story is like Sanchi-Aryan of Ek Rishta...

TV shows are witness to a lot of romance and it does make our day.

One of the loveliest jodis Sanchi-Aryan (Shivya Pathania-Kinshuk Vaidya) are making the world fall in love with their utterly butterly cute mushiness.

The leads of Sony Entertainment Television's Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka prove that love is all about walking the journey of life hand in hand, crossing all obstacles together.

And if you and your partner too have the following qualities, then well, you both are like Sanchi-Aryan.

Young good looking couple

If you guys are the one who believe in starting young and have your partner’s support to tread ahead long together, you two are definitely like Aryan and Sanchi. The couple, though quite young, decided to wed and enjoy the beauty of life hand in hand. Added to that, they are a perfect good looking match.

Believe in arranged marriage

All our lives we run after love but sometimes you find your match in someone your parents select. Yes, arranged marriage might be old school but if you too believe in its magic then count yourself in Sanchi-Aryan’s group.

True soul mates

Love is not about being together with someone perfect. It grows strong only with someone with whom you can share your imperfectness. Like Sanchi and Aryan, if you too let go each other’s weaknesses, and help shine the strengths, well, then you are truly like them.

Love your family equally

If you love your family as much as you love your partner, you are like this Ek Rishta... couple. Being the youngest, they are spoilt silly and they too reciprocate the love with their affection. Sometimes you will even stand against each other when it comes to supporting your family.

Balance tradition with modern thoughts

And lastly, if you as a couple also balance tradition and modern thoughts, you are completely like Sanchi and Aryan. From utilising their education and knowledge in every sphere of life, they also help broaden their family’s thoughts on issues prevailing to society.

Is your love story like Aryan-Sanchi?