Features

5 things Helly Shah has learned playing Devanshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2017 09:03 AM

Actors get to play a lot of roles on-screen. They not only get to enact it but also get to learn a lot from the characters.

Pretty and talented actress Helly Shah, who is currently essaying that titular role in Devanshi (Full House Media) has learned a lot from her character. Here she shares about the five major things that she has learned playing Devanshi.

 

Devanshi has sacrificed throughout her life since she was quite young. She doesn’t want anything for herself in life; she just thinks about the well being of her sister which is really commendable.

She always believes in doing good for others and thinks good about them.She shares an unconditional love towards everyone.

 

She accepts everything with happiness and never expects to get anything more.

After learning about Kusum Sundari’s (Karuna Pandey) truth, Devanshi is beginning a new journey of her life that will inspire me as well as many. She has a lot of shades and the way she has changed is the fiercest part. Now people are getting to see a new Devanshi.

 

Devanshi believes in the existence of God which is good. She has a journey where she has exposed people who are doing wrong in the name of God.

 

Nice learning, Helly.

Helly Shah, TV actress, Devanshi, TV show, Colors, Swaragini, learned things,

