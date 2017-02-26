Hot Downloads

5 things Kartikey has learnt playing Shani

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2017 12:16 PM

Young talent Kartikey Malviya, who is currently seen on Colors’ popular mythological series Karmphaldata Shani (Swastik Productions), is not only essaying the role of Lord Shani, but also learning many things.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Kartikey reveals the five things he has learnt from his epic role. Read on:

 

If anyone is doing injustice, then never support them and never ever witness any kind of injustice happening to others.

We should always walk on the path of truth.

Always respect your mother.

Lord Shani is known for his anger and he is like that because of the injustice he has suffered, else he is not always furious. Lord Shani always supports the truth and he gets angry on people who indulge in wrong activities.

Lying is not right.

 

Nice learning, Kartikey.

