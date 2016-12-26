5 things Nirbhay Wadhwa learnt playing Hanuman

The name Nirbhay Wadhwa is synonymous with Mahabali Hanumaan. No wonder that he looked apt to play the powerful vanar, so much that one cannot imagine anybody stepping into the role than him.

Considering his long association with the show, it’s natural for him to have picked up few pointers playing the character…

In a quick conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actor shares five things that he learnt playing Hanuman. Read on:

I am calmer and more composed now. I have also learnt to control my anger.

There is more positivity in my life.

I have stopped eating non-vegetarian food after enacting the role of Hanuman.

My entire routine has changed. I wake up early in the morning, do chants, followed by a bout of exercise.

Lastly, I now stay away from night life. I have stopped drinking too.

Woaaah! Great learnings isn't it?