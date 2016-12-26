Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
26 Dec 2016 09:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Indian Idol made me crazy: Karan Wahi
Indian Idol made me crazy: Karan Wahi | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Dec 2016 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV Babies 2016
TV Babies 2016 | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

5 things Nirbhay Wadhwa learnt playing Hanuman

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 04:01 PM

The name Nirbhay Wadhwa is synonymous with Mahabali Hanumaan. No wonder that he looked apt to play the powerful vanar, so much that one cannot imagine anybody stepping into the role than him.

Considering his long association with the show, it’s natural for him to have picked up few pointers playing the character…

In a quick conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actor shares five things that he learnt playing Hanuman. Read on:

I am calmer and more composed now. I have also learnt to control my anger.

There is more positivity in my life.

I have stopped eating non-vegetarian food after enacting the role of Hanuman.

My entire routine has changed. I wake up early in the morning, do chants, followed by a bout of exercise.

Lastly, I now stay away from night life. I have stopped drinking too.

Woaaah! Great learnings isn't it?

 

Tags > Nirbhay Wadhwa, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Sony TV, TV actor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top