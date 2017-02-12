5 things Sangeita has learned playing Meghna

The characters that we see onscreen are not only entertaining us but some of them also inspire us. Not only the audiences, but they also inspire the actors who play the role.

Sangeita Chauhaan, who essays the role of Meghna on Colors’ popular show Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), has learned a lot from her character, Meghna.

The first thing that I have learned is the love for parents and family. This was lacking in me and I was not able to give time to my parents. But while playing Meghna, I have inculcated that thing in me. Mother and father are the most important people in the world.

Meghna is quite upfront and straightforward and I have learned this from her. No matter what the fact is, she always talks about it openly.

You should never tolerate injustice. It’s not about taking revenge from someone but you shouldn’t suffer. I believe in Karma that whatever happens, happens for good but I also feel that you shouldn’t just sit and keep waiting for the results.

I love her dressing style. I am very casual in real, but whatever dresses I have got for playing the role of Meghna, I really want to get some of them for my personal wardrobe.

She is very real. You should just be yourself and honest. Meghna has also excelled in every field. She inspires that you should know everything and excel in every field.

