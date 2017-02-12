Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
11 Feb 2017 08:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet the cast of Dil Boley Oberoi
Meet the cast of Dil Boley Oberoi | watch it
more videos Click Here

wallpaper
Ridhi Dogra
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

5 things Sangeita has learned playing Meghna

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2017 02:54 PM

The characters that we see onscreen are not only entertaining us but some of them also inspire us. Not only the audiences, but they also inspire the actors who play the role.

Sangeita Chauhaan, who essays the role of Meghna on Colors’ popular show Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), has learned a lot from her character, Meghna.

Read on:

 

The first thing that I have learned is the love for parents and family. This was lacking in me and I was not able to give time to my parents. But while playing Meghna, I have inculcated that thing in me. Mother and father are the most important people in the world.

Meghna is quite upfront and straightforward and I have learned this from her. No matter what the fact is, she always talks about it openly.

You should never tolerate injustice. It’s not about taking revenge from someone but you shouldn’t suffer. I believe in Karma that whatever happens, happens for good but I also feel that you shouldn’t just sit and keep waiting for the results.

I love her dressing style. I am very casual in real, but whatever dresses I have got for playing the role of Meghna, I really want to get some of them for my personal wardrobe.

She is very real. You should just be yourself and honest. Meghna has also excelled in every field. She inspires that you should know everything and excel in every field.

 

Great learning, Sangeita

Tags > Meghna, TV actress, TV show, Colors, Sangeita Chauhaan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest