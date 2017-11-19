Every walk of our life is a learning experience!

Actors too get to learn a lot from the characters that they get to play on-screen.

Talented beauty Shivya Pathania, who is currently seen as Raavi on Zee TV’s Dil Dhoondhta Hai has already learned a lot of things from her role that she portrays.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, she shares five things that she has learnt playing Raavi. Read on –

Since the show has a backdrop of Maharashtra, I have learnt Marathi. Now, I am well aware of so many Marathi words.

I have learnt all about the life at Chawl like how people stay in Chawl and they all are always together in every situation bounded with love. It’s a learning experience in itself and I am enjoying that.

I have also learnt that what happens when people from two different culture fall in love.

I have closely observed the tradition of Maharashtra – The jewelry, Sarees and the outfits and all about it.

I have done a Muslim wedding, Marwari and now I have experienced a Punjabi and Marathi wedding while doing a TV show. I feel that I am going to experience all kinds of wedding traditions by doing shows on Indian television.

Great learnings, Shivya.