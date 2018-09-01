5 Things to watch in Indian Idol 10 this weekend!

MUMBAI: All the top 12 singers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 have been regaling audiences across the world with their power-packed musical performances. This weekend get ready to witness legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, noted film maker JP Dutta and versatile singer Sonu Nigam take centre stage along with the top 12 contestants.

Khuda baksh on Indian Idol- Khuda Baksh, one of the top 3 contestants from the 9th season of Indian Idol who has enthralled everyone with his melodious voice will be making an appearance on Indian Idol 10 this weekend. Waiting to watch the musical genius once again on the stage who has got his first break in Bollywood, all thanks to Indian Idol and Anu Malik.

Sonu Nigam, jawed Akhtar and J P Dutta on Indian Idol 10- The upcoming episodes shall witness legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, noted film maker JP Dutta and versatile singer Sonu Nigam take centre stage along with the top 12 contestants. The dazzling personalities made an appearance on the show to express their gratitude towards Indian defence forces and speak about the upcoming Indian war film – Paltan.

Maniesh ki Adaalat- With the stunning performances of the Top 12 contestants, this weekend get ready to witness the never seen before avatar of Maniesh Paul in Maniesh ki Adaalat. Maniesh Paul will act as a Lawyer and will investigate complaints of the contestants and also ensure that their wishes get fulfilled.

Dahi Handi on Indian Idol 10- One of the most vibrant and loved festivals India - ‘Dahi Handi’ was celebrated on the sets of Indian Idol 10. The versatile singer Kunal Padit got the wonderful opportunity of celebrating ‘Dahi Handi’ along with a gang of friends! It will be an entertaining moment to watch the able singer scramble to the top to break the Handi!

Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar reveal making of the song - ‘Taare Hai Baaratein’- Fans of Indian Idol judge Anu Malik will get to witness the musician relate an anecdote on the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 10 where he reveals how the song ‘Taare Hain Baraati’ from the Anil Kapoor-Tabu starrer Viraasat was composed after the filming of the song was done!