5 unknown facts about Tina ‘Aastha’ Philip that you must know

Star Plus is all set to launch four new soaps in the afternoon bandwidth from 3 April.

As already reported, audience will get to watch some beautiful and hatke content ranging from romance, family drama to a one with a social message.

One of the shows, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi that will be helmed by writers Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna, will be the tale of a girl who will question the religious beliefs and promote the path to humantity, to get close to God.

Newcomer Tina Philip will make her debut with this project, and we must say she is quite a talented actress.

Recently, we met the young girl at the launch of her serial wherein she shared some interesting unknown facts about her.

Read on to know her better...

The pretty and petite actress is a chartered accountant by profession. Woaaah beauty with brain case!

Unlike other actresses, Tina is not at all a makeup person. Till day, she doesn’t own a foundation and prefers to just put kajal and lip balm while going out.

The actress might be a true London girl but her heart lies in India. Born in Delhi, and constantly visiting families, she has kept her connection alive. Also, Tina’s mom makes sure they converse in Hindi at home.

Just like her character Aastha, Tina too believes in humanity. She also stated that one shouldn’t just care for their close ones but empathy for others will only make the world a better place to live.

Tina had a really interesting experience while she auditioned for her show. The world of internet helped her as she sent her audition video on WhatsApp. Since she did not have a nice kurti she borrowed one from her friend to look pretty and traditional in her audition tape.

That’s some really fun and interesting facts, isn’t it?

Welcome to the world of TV, Tina, and may you have a successful run!!