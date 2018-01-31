5 ways to slay at your wedding says, Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: A traditional Indian wedding is an extravagant affair that lasts for days.

For those who are about to attend a traditional Indian wedding, here are a few tips on how to survive it.

1. The Showstopping Wedding Attire

Every bride wants to look and feel fabulous on her wedding day. Achieving the perfect bridal style, whether it is old-glam or relaxed. The first step to your D-day is finding the perfect dress. Comfort is the key when it comes to flawless style. If you feel good, you will look good too. In the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, my character of Diya strongly propagates comfort and panache. Diya’s bridal look is the perfect example of ‘Being more with Less’ – the new fashion mantra for all those brides-to-be!

2. Confidence Is the Best Accessory

Confidence is key when it comes to looking and feeling your best. Nobody should wait for anyone to come tell you that ‘you're killing your bridal look’—own it and strut your stuff. Celebrate who you are to the fullest and you will be sure to shine brightly on your wedding day. There is absolutely nothing that can be put on that will makes one look better than being comfortable in their own skin.

3. Break the Rules

Weddings are all about traditions and rituals. In several weddings, the bridal costume is mostly pre-defined in terms of either colour or the region. However, times are fast changing, personalization is the name of the game. For Diya’s bridal look, we purposely moved away from traditional Rajasthani bridal attire and instead personalized the entire look keeping the character of Diya in mind. Diya is bold, fearless, confident, disciplinary, committed and unlike typical woman, hence, her look complements her personality.

4. No Diet, Eat Right

There is no reason to go hungry and follow a strict diet which will make you sick than fit. With so much running around and of course the stress, it is important to fuel your body with the right and healthy meal in small portions throughout the day. My love for food is a well-known fact and I make it point to eat right with no diet. Plus working out at the gym or inculcating the habit of walking, jogging or even cycling is fun and builds strength. Staying strong will have to stay long!

5. Hustle & Bustle – Keep Calm

In the midst of ultimate excitement, chaos and confusion you’ve got to keep your peace intact. The everyday long hours of shoot, we find ways to celebrate the work we do and have fun. Stressing over things will only make it worst. Take a deep breath, enjoy the hullabaloo, and have a time of your life!