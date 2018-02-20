Unknown facts about DID winner Sanket Gaonkar

Mumbai: The season 6 of dance reality show, Dance India Dance, concluded a day before and a new name donned the golden hat. Sanket Gaonkar bagged the coveted takdir ki topi and a cash prize of five Lakhs. The young lad, who hails from Karnataka’s Ankola, hasn’t sunk in the fact that he has won the Zee TV show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sanket revealed six unknown facts about himself. Read on to know some astonishing and some fun facts about the charismatic dancer.

Did you know Dance India Dance is not Sanket’s debut on the TV space? The talented thespian has been part of three dance reality shows before gracing the DID stage. He has already had a winner’s feather in his cap. Sanket has won ETV Telugu’s Dhee Jodi, Stars Of Karnataka and Dance Goa Dance. He also participated in &TV’s So You Think You Can Dance? Isn’t that interesting?

Sanket, who has got enchanting moves and vibrant smile, has shockingly never dated a girl. The dancer who can easily win anyone’s heart by his dancing skills, states that he has never been in a relationship. “I don’t like the concept of dating, I’m a never dated boy,” he says.

If you think dancing is the only talent Sanket has then you are sadly mistaken. The lad is a state level volleyball champion. Isn’t that great?

Today DID 6’s proud winner, Sanket was rejected twice in the same show. He first auditioned for the fifth season of DID. Further in this season as well, he auditioned in Bangalore. He couldn’t make a place for himself in either of the rounds; lastly he auditioned for the sixth season in Mumbai.

Not just dancing and volleyball, Sanket has another interesting hobby as well. “I love swimming,” he reveals. In his past time, he loves to swim and spends most of his time there.

The young reality star has never travelled abroad. He wishes to travel outside the country. His go to country is Dubai. Sanket wishes to travel Dubai along with his family.

