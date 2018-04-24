Home > Tv > features
7 hot and stylish Insta photos of Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2018 06:48 PM

KOLKATA: Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani is one of the popular faces of Bengali television serials. He has mesmerized the audience not just by his looks but also by his acting chops. He has acted in several daily soaps and made a place for himself in the television space.

The hot lad has acted in soaps like Chokher Bali and Anchal. He has bagged the Best Actor award for portraying the role of Bihari in Chokher Bali. He has also acted in a film called Kichu Na Bola Kotha. Rezwan is currently wooing the audience by his performance in the daily drama Protidan.

For those who love and admire the actor, here TellyChakkar presents seven hot and stylish Instagram photos of Rezwan. Take a look- 

Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.

A post shared by Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh © (@rezwanrssunnyofficial) on

No matter what focus should be focused. #rezwansunny #8ball #billiards #game

A post shared by Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh © (@rezwanrssunnyofficial) on

Don’t cry because it’s over, SMILE because it happened.

A post shared by Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh © (@rezwanrssunnyofficial) on

Shadowtime #rezwansunny

A post shared by Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh © (@rezwanrssunnyofficial) on

