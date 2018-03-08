Actresses who are playing key roles in transforming the face of Bangla television

Kolkata: The success of a TV show does not solely depend upon the performance of the hero and heroine. Strong supporting characters are needed to make the story relatable, intriguing as well as to yield higher TRP ratings. These supporting characters come in the forms of mother-in-laws, ex-lovers, etc., and play crucial roles in taking the story forward. Without their strong performances, the storyline would seem pale. Their contributions in the success of the serials are immense.

Such characters are usually portrayed by strong and experienced actresses. They are not the heroines of their TV shows and yet are the pillar. In fact, many such actresses have played the roles of heroines in their previous shows.

And to mark Women’s Day, here we have compiled the names of four actresses from recent and ongoing Bengali shows, who are playing key role in transforming the face of Bangla television in their own ways.

Aparajita Ghosh Das

Aparajita Ghosh Das, the leading lady of several TV shows, such as, Ekdin Pratidin, Ekhane Aakash Neel, Checkmate, Kojagori and others, has set new heights with her work in Kusum Dola. The lady known for portraying positive roles in her previous shows depicts a character, Rupkotha Ghosh, with elan in her ongoing tele serial, which hinges between shades of white and gray. The actress aptly follows the development of her character and does justice to the content of the story. With her acting prowess, she has wooed the audience and has a great fan following. We wouldn’t be exaggerating if we say that with every new works of her, she has been setting newer and higher standards for the new generation.

Payel De

She is an actress who likes to challenge herself. She likes to challenge her comfort zone and try something new to grow as an actor. She is not scared of ‘not getting accepted’ in her new roles. Audiences saw her in innocent, feel good roles in dailies like Durga, Behula and Bodhu Kon Alo Laaglo Chokhe. She stepped out of her comfort zone and played a woman with psychological disorder in Tobu Mone Rekho. Her ongoing serial, Ardhangini, too features her not in the role of a typical heroine but a character who gives tension to the lead pair. The way she is exploring her acting skills by not sticking to a particular image is appreciable and deserves applaud.

Tanima Sen

Tanima Sen, a veteran actress…you take her name and you will have a smile on your face. By playing comic roles in several shows, this esteemed actress has created a strong place for herself in the Bengali television industry. She started as a theatre artist and worked in films as well. Some of her recent TV projects include Pandemonium, Premer Phade andKajalata. She has also acted in the Hindi TV show Swaragini — Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.Her presence is enough, to assure the directors and producers of a show, to gain high TRPs. Her portrayal of grandmothers in some of the TV shows has definitely earned love and affection from the young TV viewers. If ‘leading ladies’ did not only mean heroines, actresses like her would definitely have been called ‘leading ladies’ of the show.

Debjani Chattopadhyay

Debjani Chattopadhyay has been part of various serials and played prominent roles in them. She is one of the talented actresses who can play positive as well as negative roles simultaneously in two different serials with equal finesse. She proved this while being part of Jarowar Jhumko and Khokababu at the same time. Jarowar Jhumko, which went off air in November, last year, saw her as the main female antagonist while Khokababu, which is still running, features her in a positive pivotal role. She is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of Bengali television industry.

What are your thoughts about these actresses? And who else do you think is setting standards for the other actresses? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.