Actresses who have dated the same actor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: The world of television is a small one.

Actors spend maximum time on sets and very often fall in love with their co-stars, but with time, they end up realizing that they are not compatible. TellyChakkar brings to you a list of actresses who happened to date the same man.

Ankit Gera–Adaa Khan–Roopal Tyagi

Televisions’ vishkanya, Adaa Khan dated Ankit Gera, who later on found love in Roopal Tyagi. Sources say that currently, Ankit is single, as both Adaa and Roopal realized that Ankit was apparently two-timing them.

Karan Kundra–Anusha Dandekar–Kritika Kamra

Karan and Kritika debuted on television with Kitni Mohabbat Hai and grew close to each other. However, the gorgeous couple broke up. Karan later announced his relationship with Anusha Dandekar.

Paras Chhabra–Ssara Khan–Pavitra Punia

Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra and Sara Khan were in a relationship for a brief period. After his breakup with Sara, Paras found love in Pavitra Punia.

Pearl V Puri–Asmita Sood–Hiba Nawab

Pearl fell in love with his Badtameez Dil co-star Asmita Sood; their relationship soon went kaput, and the handsome hunk was rumoured to be dating his Meri Saasu Maa co-star Hiba Nawab.

Gaurav Chopra–Mouni Roy–Narayani Shastri

Gaurav and Narayani were very much in love. They participated in Nach Baliye too, but their relationship did not work for long. Later, Gaurav fell in love with Mouni Roy, which also did not last long.

past seven days