‘Beauty Queen’ Bhavna Pani shares 5 tips to look gorgeous!

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2016 04:27 PM

Beauty is a quality which gives pleasure and happiness to the mind. With the festive season round the corner – Christmas, New Year and endless parties and festivities that go with it, the skin needs to look healthy and stunning.

Women love beauty tips and are always on the lookout for ‘get-gorgeous tricks’ that will make their skin flawless. We have round up some of the best beauty tricks shared by the ‘Beauty Queen’ Bhavna Pani of &TV’s Queens Hain Hum.

Here you go...Every woman must know these easy tips.

First and the foremost thing...smile a lot because happy girls are the prettiest.

Drink a lot of water and eat fresh.

Get at least seven hours of sleep in a day.

Avoid chemical procedures to enhance your beauty. Always go natural.

The biggest tip is that if you feel beautiful from within...you will automatically look beautiful.

Liked the tips? Don’t forget to comment and share!!!

