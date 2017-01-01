Bengali actors and their New Year plans

Time to usher in the New Year! And when it comes to New Year, everyone has their own way of partying and welcoming it. So, Tellychakkar.com talked with a few Bengali actors to know how they are planning to celebrate New Year. Read on.
Sonalee Chaudhuri
My New Year plans are to hang out and go for a night out with my hubby and friends.
Mafin Chakraborty
I have plans with my family. This would be the first time that I will be partying with them at the roof top of a friend’s place.
Prapti Chatterjee
Actually, I couldn’t make any plan; it will depend on my shooting schedule.
Kunal Banerjee
I am not a party person. I will spend quality time with my family. I have been following this tradition since childhood and will continue to do so in future also.
Ankita Majumder
I will begin my day by worshipping the Lord of whom I am an ardent devotee. Then at 10 am, I will go for the shoot of an advertisement. In the evening, along with my family and friends, I will party at the roof top of my flat. It will be a barbecue party. And in February, I am planning for a holiday in Maldives.
Alivia Sarkar
I don’t have plans as such. Since the last three years I am spending the night of 31stDecember with myself. I have my doggies so I party with them. They are scared of fireworks so I remain inside with them and watch fireworks through the window. And since, I stay away from my home; I wait from my mom and dad’s call at 12 in the night. They motivate me to begin the New Year with new spirit, new zeal.
Happy New Year to all!!!
