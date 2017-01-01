Hot Downloads

Features

Bengali actors and their New Year plans

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jan 2017 03:18 PM

Time to usher in the New Year! And when it comes to New Year, everyone has their own way of partying and welcoming it. So, Tellychakkar.com talked with a few Bengali actors to know how they are planning to celebrate New Year. Read on.

Sonalee Chaudhuri

My New Year plans are to hang out and go for a night out with my hubby and friends.

Mafin Chakraborty

I have plans with my family. This would be the first time that I will be partying with them at the roof top of a friend’s place.

Prapti Chatterjee

Actually, I couldn’t make any plan; it will depend on my shooting schedule.  

Kunal Banerjee

I am not a party person. I will spend quality time with my family. I have been following this tradition since childhood and will continue to do so in future also.  

Ankita Majumder

I will begin my day by worshipping the Lord of whom I am an ardent devotee. Then at 10 am, I will go for the shoot of an advertisement. In the evening, along with my family and friends, I will party at the roof top of my flat. It will be a barbecue party. And in February, I am planning for a holiday in Maldives.

Alivia Sarkar

I don’t have plans as such. Since the last three years I am spending the night of 31stDecember with myself. I have my doggies so I party with them. They are scared of fireworks so I remain inside with them and watch fireworks through the window. And since, I stay away from my home; I wait from my mom and dad’s call at 12 in the night. They motivate me to begin the New Year with new spirit, new zeal. 

Happy New Year to all!!!

