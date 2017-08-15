Patriotic films have always been loved by people. They remind us of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and make us proud of our motherland. Over the years, many great patriotic films have been made and we all have our favourites and celebs are no different.

So to mark the occasion of Independence Day, Tellychakkar.com got chatty with some actors of Bengali film and TV shows to know their favourite patriotic film. Read on-

Ishaan Mazumder- My favourite patriotic films are Shahid, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero.

Sweta Bhattacharya- I liked the films Border and Lagaan a lot.

Uday Pratap Singh- Rang De Basanti, Chak De India and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Shampa Banerjee- Rang De Basanti and Chak De India. I like these movies because they show us the meaning of being patriotic in today's context when we are a free country. I love the beautiful presentation of patriotism in these movies.

Siddhartha Banerjee- Rang De Basanti, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero.

Alivia Sarkar- When it comes to patriotic films, there are many films that make us emotional but my favourites are Rang De Basanti, Border and Chak De India.

Saurav Das- The legend of Bhagat Singh (Ajay Devgan).

Piyali Basu- My favourite patriotic film is Border. It’s a very touchy film