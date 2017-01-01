Bengali TV actors and their New Year resolutions/goals

It is a tradition amongst many to keep New Year resolutions or set goals as they believe these things keep them motivated and focused. We all have our own expectations from a particular year and actors are no different. So, Tellychakkar.com buzzed some of the actors, who are wooing the audience of Bengal by acting in daily soaps. Read on.

Ravi Shaw

I am going to be more focused; do more of what makes me happy; rise above little things and be a better human being than what I was in 2016.

Shampa Banerjee

My New Year resolution is to become a vegetarian… though it’s going to be difficult, I will definitely try hard.

Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani

My New Year resolution is to be more focused, to be more alert about my upcoming projects and also about myself. I would do one more thing and that is I would try to smile and laugh as much as possible even if I don’t feel like that. It is because I have observed, learned and started believing that being happy is a practice. You don’t need any reason to be happy; you just need to be happy.

Soumi Chakraborty

I don’t have any New Year resolutions or goals as I don’t believe in keeping them.

Rajdeep Gupta

2016 has been the shortest year as I feel so but it was full of surprises with too many things, including both ups and downs, as it’s a usual thing or part of life you may say. I don’t believe on resolutions but goals. My goals are to remain peaceful and have enough bank balance.

Gourab

My New Year goals are to work more and love more.

Debattama Saha

So far, every year has brought new colours in my life. 2016 gave me something which I had always wanted. It gifted me great opportunities. I can say some of my dreams came true. Although we can’t say what the New Year will give us, whatever it brings we should take positively. And I am also going to take everything postively in my life. They say if we take things positively than positive things happen to us. So, my resolution is to remain positive even in the most difficult phases of my life.

Siddhartha Banerjee

To me, the end of a year and the beginning of a New Year means party. I don’t keep resolutions but goals like to perform better, get new projects and of course to discover myself in a new way. I wish you all a very Happy New Year.

Biswarup Bandyopadhyay

My New Year resolutions are to do more challenging work, taste new dishes and travel to new places. Work, food and travel are pure bliss.

Happy new year everyone!!!