Bengali TV actors share their New Year plans

The much awaited ‘31 night’ is round the corner and we can’t wait but weave our plans for the last night of the year. Some will party whole night with friends while some will spend quality time with family and usher in the New Year. Our TV celebs too have their own plans for the occasion. TellyChakkar got in touch with a few actors of Bengali TV shows to know about their plans.

Read on-

Promita Chakrabartty: I have no plans. I think I will be shooting on 31. Our serial Saat Bhai Champa started in the end of this year and I think we will begin our New Year by being on the set. Since the whole team has become like a family, I am not feeling bad about it, rather I will enjoy.

Shampa Banerjee: I will spend the evening with some close friends and family...planning to have a fun time with them.

Rajib Basu: I am going to Mumbai to celebrate it with my family. As I said before my sister and brother in law live in Mumbai...This year I just didn't feel like partying with my friends here in Kolkata.... Maybe with age I am becoming wiser and getting to understand the true value of spending quality time with family. In Mumbai, maybe we'll have a house party or go to a nice cozy restaurant and spend the evening there....

Debchandrima Singha Roy: I will go to Park Street at night with my friends after pack up and enjoy there for some time but I will not be visiting any restaurant or club. After Park Street, I will head to highway with my best friend to enjoy 31 night.

Rajdeep Gupta: This 31 will be different I guess as it's already 29 and I have made no plans.

Jasmine Roy: This 31, I am going to Bombay. I will be meeting Rehaan (Roy) there. He was my hero in Meera. So, I will be celebrating 31 in Bombay itself.

Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani: When I was a child, I used to be excited about 31 December but now I don’t feel like that. Now I like to be busy with work and shoot.

Oindrilla Sharma: There might be a get together with friends…nothing is confirmed yet.