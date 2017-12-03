Hot Downloads

Features

Bengali TV show actors and their favourite romantic song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2017 02:00 PM

The beauty of romantic songs is that they touch your heart deeply. Depending on your mood, they sometimes make you sentimental and sometimes make you experience a sweet feeling. Everyone has their own favourite and our actors are no different. So, TellyChakkar.com caught up with a few Bengali TV show actors to know their favourite songs. Read on-

Ankita Majumder: Lag ja gale ki phir ye hasin raat ho na ho...

Uday Pratap Singh: Hawayein from Harry Met Sejal.

Tonni Laha Roy: I do not have a particular favourite romantic song. Any soft romantic song is my favourite and I am not that fond of loud songs. 

Piyali Basu: Mile ho tum humko.       

Kunal Banerjee: It’s very difficult to say which one is my favourite song. I have many favourite songs. At the moment the Hindi songs that I remember are ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga, pehla nasha, na tum jaano na hum, tum hi ho…And in terms of Bengali songs, I like the title track of Sudhu Tomari Jonno and tomake chai from Gangster. Then ei raat tomar amar is my all time favourite.  

Mafin Chakraborty: Yeh haseen wadiyan yeh khula aasman 

Amila Sadhukhan: Bol do na zara is my favourite song. 

