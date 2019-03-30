Beware! April Fools’ Day is here!

MUMBAI: April Fools’ Day is just around the corner and our favourite TV actors are geared up to prank their friends.



Mohammad Nazim



When I was shooting for Saath Nibhana Saathiya, I made my co-stars believe that I am passing out and then everyone ran hither and thither for water, medicines and everything. They were so worried about me. I didn't wake up for a couple of minutes. When I woke up after sometime and I laughed saying “April Fool Banaya, Tumko Gussa Aaya"



This April Fools’ Day, I will again pull a prank on someone and will laugh out loud.



Rehaan Roy



April Fools’ Day has always been fun for me and I always take it in a funny way. The pranks that have been played on me have never been very serious and I have never got offended by them. I feel it’s a fun event and we should take it that way as well. But yes, we should be in our limits and our pranks should not hurt anyone. I had a friend who was a big foodie and we, few made chocolate out of mud and gifted him. He took it with a happy heart and then when he had a bite, he was about to kill all of us! This year, I have a plan to fool someone but if I reveal that then there won’t be any fun fooling her. So, let’s just keep that a secret. I’ll surely share that once it’s done.



Sumit Kaul



During my school days, I was fortunate to never have been pranked. But that also meant that when I entered college, I was less alert on April Fools’ Day. In the first year of college, my group of friends decided to travel to Churchgate to watch a movie on the 1st of April. It was an innocent joke which everyone, except me, in the group got. I remember waking up early in the morning to catch a train and reaching Churchgate for a 10 am show. It was a time when most people didn’t have mobile phones. It was only when I called a friend from a PCO nearby that I got to know of my predicament. That’s the only time I’ve been pranked on April Fools’ Day. I have never played a prank on anyone on April Fools’ Day. However, my co-actor Simran and I have been playing pranks on each other for the last couple of months. She once sprayed hair mousse into my shoes and when I woke up from my nap and started getting ready to go to the set, I realised what a mess I was in. I played a counter-prank on her a month later when we were shooting near a swimming pool. The moment the director called packup, I called her near the pool to click a selfie and while doing that pushed her in. With April Fools’ Day coming up, I will need to be on my guard to protect myself against any upcoming pranks from Simran.



Tinaa Dattaa



I was on set and a scene was being shot. Meanwhile, I had forgotten that it was April Fools’ Day and the whole crew had planned to pull a prank on me by throwing me off in the swimming pool. They told me that it was part of the scene. Thus, I was very offended when I got to know the truth.



Once I pranked one of my friends in school by applying glue to the place where he used to sit in the classroom. Then when he stood up after the class, his pants were torn apart and he rushed to the washroom, out of shame.



I haven't thought of it till now. But surely, I will pull a prank on my co-stars.



Sahil Anand



I am too smart to fall for an April Fools’ Day prank. I never get offended though even if someone plays a prank with me. The person I want to fool on this April Fools’ Day would be Shubhaavi Choksey as I share a good bond with her and we are always pulling each others’ leg.



Samir Onkar



Once I did play a prank with my friend, which was very good. I hid in my friend's car's back seat and as soon as he opened the door of his car, I shouted at the top of my voice. And he was so scared!



This year definitely I will try something new with one of my co-actors.