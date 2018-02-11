Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai's Rohitash Gaud opens up about his favorite things

1) The TV show which made me very popular
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain
2) Had I not been a TV actor/actress I would have probably
been A Journalist
3) If I go out on a romantic ‘date’ I expect
My wife dressed in a saree looking gorgeously attractive together in a place with snowfall decorated with red roses. Self-served Rum and Punjabi food
4) My favourite snack/s when ‘eating out’ in Mumbai is
Vada Pao Medu, Vada Sambar and Misal Pao
5) If I ever lose my cellphone I
I will buy a new one
6) Actually, I find it so embarrassing
When I find someone acting and lying in front of me, even after knowing that I am aware of the fact.
7) One thing I wish to drastically change about Mumbai is
Traffic and dirty beaches
8) One ‘hot’/actor I would like to be marooned on an island
Rekha
9) My favourite destination/s both foreign and Indian
Shimla Mauritius
10) If I ever merit a Bollywood movie debut I would love to be cast opposite (and why)
Tabu She is a fine, sensitive, intelligent and versatile actress.
