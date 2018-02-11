Home > Tv > features
Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai's Rohitash Gaud opens up about his favorite things

11 Feb 2018
11 Feb 2018 11:03 AM


1) The TV show  which made me very popular

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

2) Had I not been a TV actor/actress I would have probably

been A Journalist

3) If I go out on a romantic ‘date’ I expect

My wife dressed in a saree looking gorgeously attractive together in a place with snowfall decorated with red roses. Self-served Rum and Punjabi food

4) My favourite snack/s when ‘eating out’ in Mumbai is

Vada Pao Medu, Vada Sambar and Misal Pao

5) If I ever lose my cellphone I

I will buy a new one

6) Actually, I find it so embarrassing

When I find someone acting and lying in front of me, even after knowing that I am aware of the fact.

7) One thing I wish to drastically change about Mumbai is

Traffic and dirty beaches

8) One ‘hot’/actor I would like to be marooned on an island

Rekha

9) My favourite destination/s both foreign and Indian

Shimla Mauritius

10) If I ever merit a Bollywood movie debut I would love to be cast opposite (and why)

Tabu She is a fine, sensitive, intelligent and versatile actress.

What do you think of Rohitash Gaud?

 

