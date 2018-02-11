Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai's Rohitash Gaud opens up about his favorite things



1) The TV show which made me very popular



Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain



2) Had I not been a TV actor/actress I would have probably



been A Journalist



3) If I go out on a romantic ‘date’ I expect



My wife dressed in a saree looking gorgeously attractive together in a place with snowfall decorated with red roses. Self-served Rum and Punjabi food



4) My favourite snack/s when ‘eating out’ in Mumbai is



Vada Pao Medu, Vada Sambar and Misal Pao



5) If I ever lose my cellphone I



I will buy a new one



6) Actually, I find it so embarrassing



When I find someone acting and lying in front of me, even after knowing that I am aware of the fact.



7) One thing I wish to drastically change about Mumbai is



Traffic and dirty beaches



8) One ‘hot’/actor I would like to be marooned on an island



Rekha



9) My favourite destination/s both foreign and Indian



Shimla Mauritius



10) If I ever merit a Bollywood movie debut I would love to be cast opposite (and why)



Tabu She is a fine, sensitive, intelligent and versatile actress.



What do you think of Rohitash Gaud?