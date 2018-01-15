Bigg Boss 11: The enigma of Shilpa Shinde

14 January witnessed the grand finale of Colors’ flagship series Bigg Boss 11. The highly anticipated climax of the season saw everyone’s favorite, Shilpa Shinde walking away with the trophy. TellyChakkar, two days prior the finale, predicted Shilpa to be the winner of the 11th edition. From being a worldwide trend to being compared to an Indian housewife, Shilpa had all the elements to become a winner. Now post the prediction coming true we’ve thought of listing down five points that made Shilpa a worldwide trend.

TellyChakkar’s five reasons why Shilpa became an enigma on the show and the most-deserving candidate to win this season.

1.Bhabhiji fiasco continued

A whole year, Shilpa was trending in the news, courtesy her infamous exit from the popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Her brawl with the producers of the show led to her ban in the industry. Cut to her entry in the Bigg Boss series, this controversial topic was even discussed in the show.

What worked for Shilpa was that during the course of the series, the audience and the participants everyone got to know her perspective that eventually, garnered sympathy for the actress.

In the show Vikas and Shilpa’s scuffle also helped her become the talk of the series.

2.Mother India

One of the prime reasons behind Shilpa’s victory is the tag of 'Mother' that she received in the house. The lady was often called Maa by other housemates like Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani. And as many have said before - a mother is always ahead of the game. Her motherly nature and her caring attitude got her much love and adoration from the masses.

3.Connection with the audience

Shilpa connected with the viewers instantly in the show. From her spat with Vikas Gupta right in the beginning till the time of the finale, the 40-year-old actress held the attention of her audience. Audience’s love for her was such that she trended worldwide not just once but twice-thrice during the course of the series. She also created a record with millions of tweets.

4.Entertainment quotient

If you have to win Bigg Boss, you better have to be entertaining. Shilpa knew this pretty well and that is the reason she kept her entertainment quotient high. She has been one consistent participant in the show who has kept the entertainment bar raised. Whether it was her spat with Vikas on stage, her bullying him in the house, or her camaraderie with Arshi and Akash, Shilpa had entertained the viewers all of 105 days.

5.Pretty Woman

Bigg Boss 11 had many ladies in the house but Shilpa won hearts. Many hearts have skipped a beat, every time she came on television. In the last week, when Shilpa made her appearance in a saree, everyone lost their minds looking at her. The ravishing beauty has won millions of hearts and winning the trophy is just a testimony of the same.

What do you guys think about Shilpa? Do you think she deserved to win the 11th season? Share your ideas below in the comment section.