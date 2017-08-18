To readers of Tellychakkar, Gulzar needs no introduction. The man, the veteran lyricist, author and filmmaker, is celebrating his eighty third birthday today. He is normally seen in his customary white kurta pyjama and was born on 18 August 1934 as Sampooran Singh Kalra in Jhelum.

The maestro, has written a number of books on poetry, children's stories and short stories. He has time and again also mesmerised audiences with his deeply touching lyrics, writing and films throughout his career.

Tellychakkar is aware that we all know about Gulzar's contributions to the world of cinema but very few know that he has been quite involved in Indian TV too over the years. And hence we are presenting to our readers a snapshot of his TV contribution over the length of his career.

In 1988, the veteran was behind a TV series on Mirza Ghalib, a famous Urdu and Persian language poet who lived during the Mughal era. Written and produced by him, Mirza Ghalib, which starred the ever so talented Naseerudin Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Neena Gupta, aired on Doordarshan in 1988.

In 1993, the enigmatic filmmaker made a TV series for Doordarshan titled Kirdaar. All of 26 episodes, it was based on stories by Urdu, Hindi and Bengali writers, including Ahmed Nadeem Qasim, Malti Joshi and Samresh Basu. In 2004, he made a series, once again for DD, titled Tehreer: Munshi Premchand Ki, based on Hindi writer Munshi Premchand's two classic novels Godaan and Nirmala.

Gulzar also contributed to the title songs of Hindi TV shows like Siski, Koi Atka Hua Hai Pal, Guchche, Saans, Sindabad Jahazi, Thoda sa Aasmaan, Shikast, Son Pari, Jungle Book, Potli Baba, Ek Kahaani aur Mili and many more.

Gulzar Saab continues to inspire millions.

Tellychakkar says, Gulzar is simply authentic, deliciously intense, joyously experimental, and distinctively modern.