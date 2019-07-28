Bitten by the travel bug!

MUMBAI: Be it to relax themselves, enlighten or explore new places, these actors have their own reasons for why they love travelling. Here’s how they do it in style!



Bhanujeet Sudan Singh



What is the significance of traveling in your life?

It's only traveling which really opens you up, and makes you smart. Traveling enlightens about the different places, people, culture.



What are the four essential things you always carry while traveling?

Camera, diary or a map, phone, power bank.



Rohitashv Gour



What is the significance of traveling in your life?

Travel lets you explore different cultures and regions and understand people and their way of living. It also rejuvenates you from the daily life struggles and refreshes your mind.



What are the four essential things you always carry while traveling?

I carry preserved foodstuff, a blanket, passport, phone.



Rahul Sharma



What is the significance of traveling in your life?

When you see the beauty of nature, you just enjoy it, forgetting all the stress. It clears your mind and soul and gives you the energy to recycle and refresh your thoughts.



What are the four essential things you always carry while traveling?



Water, food, camera,



Shiny Doshi

What is the significance of traveling in your life?

It is very important it gives a better vision in life, refreshes you.



What are the four essential things you always carry while traveling?

I am a vegetarian so I make sure I have some food with me because it becomes difficult to get veg food everywhere. Besides this, my sunscreen, sunglasses, phone. I am not a light traveler I travel with a lot of bags.



Jason Shah



What is the significance of traveling in your life?

To get away from my daily stressful life, to get a view, to rest and relax.



What are the four essential things you always carry while traveling?

Phone, passport, an extra bag and money.



Malhar Pandya



What is the significance of travelling in your life?

For me, travelling is a must as it helps me getting refreshed.



What are the four essential things you always carry while travelling?

The most essential is water, hand cream, protein bars. I always carry a skipping rope so that I don’t skip on my workout.



Nishant Malkani



What is the significance of travelling in your life?

When a person travels, he becomes wiser, opens up his mind and it’s very important for the overall development of the mind and body. Travelling exposes you to a lot of different worlds, culture, mannerisms.



What are the four essential things you always carry while travelling?

My phone, passport, protein shakes, extra suitcase because I love shopping.



Yesha Rughani



What is the significance of travelling in your life?

Utmost! It is my healer, it is my antidote, it is a form of meditation for me, it keeps me sane, keeps me going!



What are the four essential things you always carry while travelling?

Notebook, Chocolates, camera, earphones!



Rajesh Kumar



What is the significance of travelling in your life?

That's the me-time with family. Apart from knowing the place you also get involved with yourself, you know yourself better.



What are the four essential things you always carry while travelling?

I travel light so there are only four or five basic things in it. These change from destination to destination.