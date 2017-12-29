Celebs' reaction on Kamala Mills tragedy will get you thinking

A tragic incident occurred in Kamala mills last night (28 December) that shocked one and all.



A fire broke out in the commercial complex located in Lower Parel and after preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, a conclusion was drawn that the source of the fire was a high profile club. The incident which eventuated around 11 pm spread in the vicinity rapidly. After three hours of tedious work, the firefighters could dout the huge flames.



According to the updated reports, around fourteen people have succumbed to death from the disaster. Amongst the 14, there were around 12 women who couldn’t survive the tragedy. The whole accident was immensely saddening.



Soon, #KamalaMills was trending on social media and celebrities started moaning about the misfortune through their social media accounts. TellyChakkar has compiled a list of famous personalities and what they had to say about the fiasco.

My heart goes out to all those affected by the Kamala Mills tragedy. Prayers and thoughts — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 29, 2017

Saddened and shocked by the fire in #KamalaMills ... My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this moment of grief. Pray for a speedy recovery of those injured. #LowerParel — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) December 29, 2017

Just read about the #KamalaMills fire. Shocked. This is really sad. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) December 29, 2017

Now d blame game will start n every1 will b absolved of thr responsibilities..how can v aspire 2 b a world-class city when d safety of d inhabitants depends on d whims n fancy of d authorizing authority with no regard 2 human life such ppl need to b held accountable #KamalaMills — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 29, 2017

Woke up to read about #KamalaMills fire. We always think these things don’t happen to us. Until they do. AS A RULE I ALWAYS CHECK FOR THE NEAREST ACCESSIBLE EXIT IN ANY CROWDED PLACE.Maybe this is the only sensible thing I can think of. #hashtagsdonthelp — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) December 29, 2017

The Fire at #KamalaMills mishap is an unfortunate way to wrap the year.Spent too many happy times there.My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with their loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured. — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) December 29, 2017

How many swanky yet dangerous places have been given permissions and licenses without checks for safety that are death traps for people, I wonder.Greed has a heavy price.In this case, lives of innocents who just went out to celebrate a birthday. I hope we learn. #KamlaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/hQyzcx3dUP — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) December 29, 2017

Deeply saddened with the news of the deaths at #KamlaMills my heart goes out to all the families who lost there loved ones , my prayers r with the families through these though times #kamalamillsfire #rip #prayers — Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) December 29, 2017

Extremely heart broken to hear the news of #KamlaMillsFire last night! While there is a cheer in the air we are constantly reminded that lives are fragile. Saying a prayer for the lives lost and those injured last night. May God give strength to the families of the departed. — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) December 29, 2017

My prayers for all those who yet again have lost lives because of shere neglect and incompetence of the authorities incharge.But we will continue the fight on religion and nationalism,because thats where the trps are.They better have a good explanation for the families affected. — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) December 29, 2017

Really Tragic... #KamalaMills

Could they have possibly imagined a Birthday Celebration could turn so terribly tragic.. RIP — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 29, 2017

Packing people into Clubs/ Restaurants beyond capacity.. no fire exits.. not paying heed to FireHazard Complaints...

Its been common practice...

Hopefully not anymore.. let’s be more Vigil ourselves too.. can’t keep loosing innocent lives like that — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 29, 2017

Deeply saddened to read about the fire at #kamlamills .

This is a matter of grave concern. How many restaurants/lounges/clubs we visit are fire safe? — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) December 29, 2017

With due respect to what happend at #KamlaMills please look around if you're anywhere in Mumbai..Tragedy is... https://t.co/uoZoBnldAE — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) December 29, 2017

Very sad to know about fire in #kamlamills. My heartfelt condolences to the friends & families of all who lost their lives in the fire. https://t.co/2vxS87NuZg — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 29, 2017

Cant believe what happened at #KamalaMills. All my love for the families affected, wish you all the strength to cope. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 29, 2017

People die because of the nexus between builders, restaurant owners, Corporators, BMC officials; all those who allow illegal constructions flouting all safety norms. Corruption & zero accountability=lives lost!! RIP innocent victims Praying for the injured #MumbaiFire — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 29, 2017

Heartfelt condolences for deceased families and pray to god for speedy recovery of injured #KamalaMills — Hansika (@ihansika) December 29, 2017

TellyChakkar’s deepest condolences are with the families who are in grief currently.