Check out: Adorable off-screen Instapics of Vikram and Shivani

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 05:30 PM

Star Plus’ popular show Jaana Na Dil Se Door is quite loved among fans; not only because of the storyline but also for the adorable pairing of the leads Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shivani Surve.

The on-screen couple is quite adored by their fans and they are no less than great buddies off-screen too and that’s what makes for a perfect on-screen chemistry. Both of them love to share their off-screen fun through pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Have a look –

A rare selfie #athrav#vividha

A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on

#snapchat#fun#vikaynme#jananadilsedoor#vividha#onset#

A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on

Happy birthday vikkya @vikramsingh_chauhan

A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on

Pagal hai Kay !!! Haa pagal hai

A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on

Shivik selfie #coactors #celebration

A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

There you go! Shivik selfie..#jndsd

A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

Love knows no boundaries

A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

Red and black ..today's shoot #lovemywork

A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

Caption this

A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

Adorable!!! Aren’t they?

