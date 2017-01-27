Check out: Adorable off-screen Instapics of Vikram and Shivani

Star Plus’ popular show Jaana Na Dil Se Door is quite loved among fans; not only because of the storyline but also for the adorable pairing of the leads Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shivani Surve.

The on-screen couple is quite adored by their fans and they are no less than great buddies off-screen too and that’s what makes for a perfect on-screen chemistry. Both of them love to share their off-screen fun through pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Have a look –

#threedaystogo#jananadilsedoor#shivanisurve#vividha#vikram#athrav#family#lovestory#tagforlikes #love#fun#drama#starplus A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on May 5, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

A rare selfie #athrav#vividha A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on Jun 16, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

#snapchat#fun#vikaynme#jananadilsedoor#vividha#onset# A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on Jun 26, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

Happy birthday vikkya @vikramsingh_chauhan A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on Aug 18, 2016 at 10:57pm PDT

Pagal hai Kay !!! Haa pagal hai A photo posted by Shivani (@shivani_surve) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:38pm PST

Shivik selfie #coactors #celebration A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

There you go! Shivik selfie..#jndsd A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on Oct 17, 2016 at 12:42am PDT

Love knows no boundaries A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on Jul 25, 2016 at 3:08am PDT

Red and black ..today's shoot #lovemywork A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Caption this A photo posted by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:44am PST

Adorable!!! Aren’t they?