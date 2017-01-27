Check out: Adorable off-screen Instapics of Vikram and Shivani

Star Plus’ popular show Jaana Na Dil Se Door is quite loved among fans; not only because of the storyline but also for the adorable pairing of the leads Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shivani Surve.
The on-screen couple is quite adored by their fans and they are no less than great buddies off-screen too and that’s what makes for a perfect on-screen chemistry. Both of them love to share their off-screen fun through pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
Have a look –
Adorable!!! Aren’t they?
