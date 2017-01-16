Hot Downloads

Check out: COOL Instapics of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2017 06:45 PM

The good looking young talented Rohan Mehra, who has won audience's heart as Naksh in Star Plus' popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now winning hearts as a great player on Colors' much loved reality show Bigg Boss 10. 

Rohan is quite known for connecting well with his fans on social media but now he is away, thanks to being an inmate. So, if you are missing him on Insta, then have a look at some of the COOL instapics of Rohan. Have a look - 

Once a Salman fanatic, always a Salman fanatic!!!!!! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #TeamRohanMehra

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

Look forward with hope, not backward with regrets.. #MondayMotivation #TeamRohanMehra #SupportRohan #RMinBB10

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

Just to make your Sunday a little better #TeamRohanMehra #SupportRohan #RMinBB10

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

Wow!! Rockstar Rohan at his best! #TeamRohanMehra #SupportRohan #WeLoveRohan

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

Caption This! #RohanMehra #expression #funny #serious #photoshoot #fun

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

#NewPortfolioPics #LookNo.1 #RohanMehra

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

A big salute to them #proudtobeanindian #wagahborder

A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on

Which among these is your favorite folks? Do share with us. 

