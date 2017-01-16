Check out: COOL Instapics of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra

The good looking young talented Rohan Mehra, who has won audience's heart as Naksh in Star Plus' popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now winning hearts as a great player on Colors' much loved reality show Bigg Boss 10.
Rohan is quite known for connecting well with his fans on social media but now he is away, thanks to being an inmate. So, if you are missing him on Insta, then have a look at some of the COOL instapics of Rohan. Have a look -
Which among these is your favorite folks? Do share with us.
