Check out how Mohsin, Shivangi, Jennifer, Erica, Parth, and others will look in their ‘OLD AGE’

MUMBAI: Social media has made the world a smaller place to live in.

There are many celebrities who are very active on social media, and it has become a perfect medium to connect with the fans when it comes to sharing updates on what they are up to. From gymming and their diet routine to where and whom they are partying with, celebrities keep their fans updated by going live or posting stories on the app.

And now a new application that actors have taken fancy to is FaceApp. The mobile app claims to generate realistic transformations of faces in photographs. It can make the lips smile in the picture, make the photograph look younger or older, and even change the gender in the pictures!

Our TV celebrities are taking to their Instagram accounts to share how they will probably look when they are old according to FaceApp. It is a fun application, and actors are enjoying watching themselves on the app. A-lister celebrities in the likes of Randeep Raii, Surbhi Jyoti, Jennifer Winget, Mohsin Khan, and many others have shared their pictures, and it undoubtedly is a visual treat!

Have a look at their pictures below.

Randeep Raii

Surbhi Chandna

Shaheer Sheikh

Shivangi Joshi

Parth Samthaan

Erica Fernandes

Jennifer Winget

Mohsin Khan

Surbhi Jyoti

Which actor’s ‘old-age’ picture do you heart?