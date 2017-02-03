Check out lovey-dovey Insta pics of Shaurja and his lady love

Young lad Shaurja Bhattacharyya and his girl friend of long time, Bidisha Sengupta make an awwdorable jodi.

And being an actor, Shaurja is completely filmy in proclaiming his love towards his lady love. This surely makes him one of the admirable committed boyfriends of the industry.

If one browses through his Instagram profile, one will observe that the Bojhena Se Bojhena, Thik Jeno Love Story and Naagleela fame actor has shared a lot of cute and adorable photos with his fans and friends.

The sizzling photos of the hot couple are a treat to the eyes.

Tellychakkar.com has compiled a few awwdorable pics of the couple exclusively for you. Check out-

Well without her , nothing seems perfect ️. A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Apr 16, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Bestie, forever and a day A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Damn , I miss you ️ A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Dec 7, 2015 at 2:59am PST

" My heart and hers are the same "️ A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Jul 29, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

Within you I lose myself . Without you , I find myself wanting to be lost again️ A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Nov 14, 2015 at 4:19am PST

For all the things my hands have held , the best by far is you :* A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on Apr 14, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

Awwwdorable, isn't it?