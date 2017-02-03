Hot Downloads

Check out lovey-dovey Insta pics of Shaurja and his lady love

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2017 06:39 PM

Young lad Shaurja Bhattacharyya and his girl friend of long time, Bidisha Sengupta make an awwdorable jodi.

And being an actor, Shaurja is completely filmy in proclaiming his love towards his lady love. This surely makes him one of the admirable committed boyfriends of the industry.

If one browses through his Instagram profile, one will observe that the Bojhena Se Bojhena, Thik Jeno Love Story and Naagleela fame actor has shared a lot of cute and adorable photos with his fans and friends.   

The sizzling photos of the hot couple are a treat to the eyes.

Tellychakkar.com has compiled a few awwdorable pics of the couple exclusively for you. Check out-

Well without her , nothing seems perfect ️.

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

Bestie, forever and a day

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

Damn , I miss you ️

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

" My heart and hers are the same "️

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

Within you I lose myself . Without you , I find myself wanting to be lost again️

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

For all the things my hands have held , the best by far is you :*

A photo posted by John Bhattacharyya (@john00240) on

Awwwdorable, isn't it?

 

Tags > Insta pics, Shaurja Bhattacharyya, Bidisha Sengupta, Bojhena Se Bojhena, Thik Jeno Love Story, Naagleela,

