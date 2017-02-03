Check out lovey-dovey Insta pics of Shaurja and his lady love

Young lad Shaurja Bhattacharyya and his girl friend of long time, Bidisha Sengupta make an awwdorable jodi.
And being an actor, Shaurja is completely filmy in proclaiming his love towards his lady love. This surely makes him one of the admirable committed boyfriends of the industry.
If one browses through his Instagram profile, one will observe that the Bojhena Se Bojhena, Thik Jeno Love Story and Naagleela fame actor has shared a lot of cute and adorable photos with his fans and friends.
The sizzling photos of the hot couple are a treat to the eyes.
Tellychakkar.com has compiled a few awwdorable pics of the couple exclusively for you. Check out-
Awwwdorable, isn't it?
